Rock Island County is investigating the suspected theft of more than $115,000 of taxpayer money.

According to county officials, $115,103.90 had apparently been shifted to a fraudulent bank account by someone alleging to be a legitimate contractor with whom the county does business.

The investigation is ongoing but before the account was frozen, there were withdrawals and as of Friday morning, an estimated $9,000 is all that remains in the account.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

