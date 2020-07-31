Rock Island County man suffers COVID-19-related death

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19-related death of a man in his 90s.

The latest death brings Rock Island County’s total to 31.

“We are saddened to report that another member of our community has died from this virus,” said Mariah Benson, the Rock Island Health Department’s lead case manager. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family at this difficult time.

Rock Island officials confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,575. There are 12 patients hospitalized in the county.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,941 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Friday in Illinois, including 21 additional confirmed deaths. The state reported a total of 178,837 cases, including 7,495 deaths, in 102 counties.

Iowa officials reported no new COVID-19 cases in Scott County. The total cases count remained at 1,550 cases.

The state reported 44,582 total cases.

