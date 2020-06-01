Rock Island County mayors issue mandatory curfew

Illinois law states the directive for a curfew must come from individual mayors, not the county.

Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider said officials expect riots to spill over from Scott County and into Rock Island County Monday night, the latest among nationwide riots following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis one week ago at the hands of a white police officer.

"Having a voice and speaking out against injustice is a well-embraced constitutional right. However, doing so in a violent way by damaging, vandalizing and destroying property is not," Acri said in the release. "Therefore, I and the mayors of our neighboring communities are issuing this curfew until some sense of safety and order can be restored."

Under the order, all individuals must be indoors during curfew hours with the exception of city and government officials; police, fire and public works employees; military personnel; medical personnel; or credentialed members of the news media. Travel to and from work during curfew hours is allowed.

Any individuals not indoors between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. should be prepared to show valid identification. Anyone traveling to and from work during curfew hours are allowed to do so, and public transportation will continue to operate on schedule.