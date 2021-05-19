Rock Island County partners with agencies to prevent evictions as moratorium ends this summer

Thousands of tenants behind on rent could lose their homes as Illinois' moratorium on evictions ends in August.
But a new eviction diversion program in Rock Island County is hoping to prevent mass evictions by helping landlords get paid back rent while allowing renters to remain in their homes.
Project NOW, Prairie State Legal Services, Salvation Army, the 14th Judicial Circuit of Rock Island County and the Rock Island County Bar Association have partnered together to help with mediation services and provide funds to landlords on behalf of tenants who need financial help, preventing evictions and making sure landlords are paid.
Project NOW said the only other county in the state with a program like this is Cook County.
Illinois will receive $1.1 billion in funding from the federal government for rental assistance. Locally, funds will be provided by Project NOW and Salvation Army. The partners came together Wednesday morning at Project NOW, 418 19th St., Rock Island, to announce the program and provide information on how tenants can receive help.
"There are 15,000 renters in Rock Island County, per the American County Survey by the U.S. Census," said Project NOW Executive Director Dwight Ford. "This reality of potential evictions is important to us for so many reasons: both for the property owners who are strapped and challenged with how they are taking care of the necessities to continue to offer the property and then of course, the tenants.
"We already have a challenge with homelessness and we do not want to see these numbers increase, so it has forced us to the table to find solutions," Ford said. "Housing, for us, becomes the anchor to opportunity."
Any landlord who files an eviction order will be informed of the new program and required to go through mediation before advancing to court. Mediators will provide services free of charge, made possible through John Deere and the Public Interest Law Initiative.
Judge Carol Pentuic of the 14th Judicial Circuit said it's important to focus on access to justice, adding there are already more than 100 eviction cases pending in the courts.
"When COVID hit, it became very clear there were significant issues with access to justice, and we started meeting as groups," Pentuic said. "One of the first things that came up with the moratoriums that were in effect, was that this was going to have an adverse impact on our communities. Dealing with it the way we always had was not going to work."
Pentuic said there are currently moratoriums on evictions, foreclosures, wage garnishments and citations to discover assets.
"These all affect consumers and small businesses," she said. "It was clear to us that when these moratoriums were lifted, we were going to get hit and hit hard (in the courts.) It wasn't just a question of how do we process these cases, it was a question of when these people get into the system, are we doing a service to the community and are we promoting access to justice by throwing people out into the street?
"We simply cannot handle the volume. Evicting a tenant doesn't solve the problem," Pentuic said. "It's in everyone's best interest to try to divert this out of the court system and participate in the program. We don't want you coming through the courthouse door if you can avoid it. There are programs available that can help everybody."
Jennifer Kincaid, an attorney and vice president of the Rock Island County Bar Association, said there has been a misconception that tenants did not have to pay rent during the moratorium period.
"That's inaccurate and we are seeing some of that come to a head now," Kincaid said. "As Judge Pentuic said, small business owners are being impacted, foreclosures are threatening for them and attorneys have stacks of files waiting to file these eviction cases as soon as the moratorium is lifted."
Ford encouraged tenants to contact Project NOW and the Salvation Army before the moratorium is lifted in August and the eviction process is initiated.
"You're not asking for help because you're weak; you're asking for help because you want to stay strong," Ford said.
For more information on the eviction diversion program, contact Project NOW at 309-793-6391; Salvation Army at 563-324-4808; or, to consult with an attorney about an eviction case, contact Prairie State Legal Services at 309-794-1328. An eviction toolkit has been provided on the county website under the court administration link.