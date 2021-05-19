Rock Island County partners with agencies to prevent evictions as moratorium ends this summer

"We already have a challenge with homelessness and we do not want to see these numbers increase, so it has forced us to the table to find solutions," Ford said. "Housing, for us, becomes the anchor to opportunity."

Any landlord who files an eviction order will be informed of the new program and required to go through mediation before advancing to court. Mediators will provide services free of charge, made possible through John Deere and the Public Interest Law Initiative.

Judge Carol Pentuic of the 14th Judicial Circuit said it's important to focus on access to justice, adding there are already more than 100 eviction cases pending in the courts.

"When COVID hit, it became very clear there were significant issues with access to justice, and we started meeting as groups," Pentuic said. "One of the first things that came up with the moratoriums that were in effect, was that this was going to have an adverse impact on our communities. Dealing with it the way we always had was not going to work."

Pentuic said there are currently moratoriums on evictions, foreclosures, wage garnishments and citations to discover assets.