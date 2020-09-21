Rock Island County plans drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

While Quad-City health departments continue to focus on COVID-19, health officials are also turning to the threat of seasonal flu.
The Rock Island County Health Department will hold a socially distanced drive-through flu vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave., Milan. The event is open to anyone.
The RICO Health Department also will offer walk-in flu vaccination clinics inside the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. The clinics are open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10. Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced.
“This year is it vitally important for everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine because COVID-19 and serious cases of influenza use the same health care resources: intensive care beds, ventilators and staff,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “COVID-19 and influenza are different viruses. You could get both. However, a flu shot greatly reduces the probability that you will get the flu. Please get the flu vaccination to help preserve health care resources and take care of our community’s health.”
At all RICO Health Department flu shot clinics there are no out-of-pocket expenses for those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted.
The health department asks those seeking the vaccination to bring all insurance cards to the drive-through and walk-in clinics.
For those not using insurance, the cost is $35. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $55 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. For more information, you can contact the Rock Island Health Department at 309-794-7080.
