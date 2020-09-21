Rock Island County plans drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While Quad-City health departments continue to focus on COVID-19, health officials are also turning to the threat of seasonal flu.

The Rock Island County Health Department will hold a socially distanced drive-through flu vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave., Milan. The event is open to anyone.

The RICO Health Department also will offer walk-in flu vaccination clinics inside the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. The clinics are open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10. Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced.

“This year is it vitally important for everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine because COVID-19 and serious cases of influenza use the same health care resources: intensive care beds, ventilators and staff,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “COVID-19 and influenza are different viruses. You could get both. However, a flu shot greatly reduces the probability that you will get the flu. Please get the flu vaccination to help preserve health care resources and take care of our community’s health.”