Rock Island County property taxes due Wednesday

The fourth and final installment of 2021 Rock Island County real estate property taxes are due Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Payments may be made at the county office building, 1504 3rd Ave. Rock Island, in the treasurer's office 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please note: Rock Island County Offices will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 8, for election day. There is a 24-hour drive-up drop box located behind county office building.

If taxes are not paid on time, taxpayers must pay a 1.5% penalty per month until paid or sold. Payments bearing a postmark up to and including Nov. 9 will be accepted without penalty.

Payments can also be made at most locally-owned banks and some credit unions during regular business hours. Area banks will not accept payments after the final due date of Nov. 9. Online payments can be made without penalty up until 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at rockislandcounty.org. A convenience fee will be charged. Online payments will not be accepted after Nov. 18. Another option this year “pay by phone” call 1-855-965-4400 (some fees apply).

Effective Nov. 29, only cash, cashier’s check, certified check or money order will be accepted as payment.

Taxes not paid by Friday, Dec. 2, will be published in the paper as delinquent. A $10 certified mailing and publication fee will also be added.

Tax buyers must register with the Treasurer’s Office no later than Dec. 13. Tax sale will be held on Dec. 29.

For more information call the Treasurer’s Office at 309-558-3510.