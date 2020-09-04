Rock Island County reaches warning level for COVID-19. If cases continue to climb, the next step is closing businesses.

The health departments note with expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19.

The numbers are just part of the story, though, Dr. Cheryl True, medical director, for the Rock Island County Health Department, said. The numbers mean something if you know someone who is one of them or it is yourself, but the real story is what it entails — the symptoms — like fatigue, loss of smell or taste, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, skin rashes — besides a cough and shortness of breath. "We also see affects on the heart and nervous system and within our blood vessels," she said.

It's a multi-system disease, she added. "It affects more than just our lungs."

It's affecting some children, who get a multi-system disease, athletes in prime condition are being affected with heart complications and young adults are also being affected. Scientists are still in the early stages of understanding the disease, she said.

"We have yet to know what the long-term affects of this virus will be," True said.