Rock Island County real estate tax bills are in the mail

Some 62,660 Rock Island County real estate tax bills will be mailed on Tuesday totaling more than $266,807,907.36 to be collected, according to Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa A. Ewert.
Taxpayers with more than one property may find multiple bills in the same envelope. Since 1983 Rock Island County has offered tax relief to its residents by offering the four-installment plan. Please include those numbered installment stub(s) when making your tax payment. Due dates on June 17, Aug. 17, Sept. 17 and Nov. 17.
In a news release, Ewert outlined how the billing process works during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rock Island County offices are not open to the public, and in-person payments are discouraged until further notice. Taxpayers are urged to pay online at rockislandcounty.org (e-check is $1) and credit and debit card options are available as well (fees apply).
There is a 24 hour drop box in front of the county building, (please use an envelope). Bank and credit union payments are available with entire statement, pending their public hours and/or restrictions. Payments can be mailed, USPS postmark accepted. Automatic withdrawal tax payments can also be made.
If it is necessary to pay in person, a mask will be required. Call 309-558-3510 to schedule an appointment. Taxpayers who do not receive a tax bill, yet are responsible for paying taxes, are urged to contact the county before first installment due date.
State law requires that at least the first installment of taxes be paid by June 17 to avoid penalties. Payments made after June 17 or bearing a postmark after June 17 will be subject to a 1.5% penalty per month, or any part of a the month, as required by state law.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.