Rock Island County receives transportation grant

As part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, Illinois appropriated funds for the purpose of providing capital grants to downstate public transit agencies.

Both Rock Island and Henry county were beneficiaries of the grants; in total, $112 million has been awarded to 31 downstate transit providers.

The first call for projects was announced in January with an application due date that was extended to June. The Illinois Department of Transportation received 31 total applications, 19 from rural transit providers and 12 from urban transit providers.

Rock Island County has been apportioned $10,994,363 to purchase eight 40-foot replacement buses, 12 35-foot replacement buses and 35-foot expansion buses, which are expected to reduce maintenance and fuel costs. The county can also purchase and install electric bus charging equipment.

Additionally, the Rock Island County funds will be used to include sidewalk improvements, constructing accessible curb cutouts, concrete work to improve transit access and installing bike racks and other passenger amenities.

Henry County has been apportioned $35,912 to replace a 14-passenger van that was totaled in an accident and removed from service in November of 2019.

