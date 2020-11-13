 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island County receives transportation grant
topical alert top story

Rock Island County receives transportation grant

{{featured_button_text}}
060620-qc-nws-metrolink-005

A bus leaves MetroLINK Center Station Friday, June 5, 2020, in Moline. Rock Island County received nearly $11 million to purchase replacement and expansion buses as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

As part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, Illinois appropriated funds for the purpose of providing capital grants to downstate public transit agencies.

Both Rock Island and Henry county were beneficiaries of the grants; in total, $112 million has been awarded to 31 downstate transit providers.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The first call for projects was announced in January with an application due date that was extended to June. The Illinois Department of Transportation received 31 total applications, 19 from rural transit providers and 12 from urban transit providers.

Rock Island County has been apportioned $10,994,363 to purchase eight 40-foot replacement buses, 12 35-foot replacement buses and 35-foot expansion buses, which are expected to reduce maintenance and fuel costs. The county can also purchase and install electric bus charging equipment.

Additionally, the Rock Island County funds will be used to include sidewalk improvements, constructing accessible curb cutouts, concrete work to improve transit access and installing bike racks and other passenger amenities. 

Henry County has been apportioned $35,912 to replace a 14-passenger van that was totaled in an accident and removed from service in November of 2019.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News