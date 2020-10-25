Rock Island County reports 100th death due to COVID

A man in his 70s who had been hospitalized became the 100th death of a Rock Island County resident due to COVID-19, Janet Hill, CEO of the Rock Island County Health Department, announced Sunday in a news release.
“We reached a grim milestone today,” Hill said. “We send our sympathies to his family and friends.
“Earlier in the pandemic, many, but not all, of our deaths were residents of long-term care facilities,” Hill said. “Now, we are seeing more people die at home or after being taken to the hospital because of suddenly worsening symptoms. You won’t know how your body will react to this virus until after you get it, and it might be too late then.
“Please take the precautions you’ve heard us talk about since March to prevent more suffering and death: wear a mask, keep 6 feet between you and others, and wash your hands frequently,” Hill said.
Hill said the county also is reporting 50 new cases, bringing the total number in the county to 4,132 since the pandemic was announced. There are 26 patients in the hospital.
The new cases in Rock Island County are: one man in his 90s, one man in his 80s, two men in their 70s, five men in their 60s, six men in their 50s, two men in their 40s, three men in their 30s, four men in their 20s, two men in their teens, one boy in his teens, two boys younger than 13, one infant boy, one woman in her 70s, one woman in her 60s, three women in their 50s, three women in their 40s, three women in their 30s, three women in their 20s, one woman in her teens, three girls in their teens, two girls younger than 13.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 4,062 new cases bringing the total of confirmed cases to 374,256 since the pandemic began. Deaths rose by 24 to 9,505.
The Scott County Health Department reported 77 new cases on Sunday bringing the total of confirmed cases in the county to 4,511 since the start of the pandemic. Deaths in the county remained at 38.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Sunday a total of 115,843 positive cases since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 1,214 cases from Saturday. That number includes 109,656 positive tests for COVID-19, and 6,187 people who tested positive for COVID-19 antigens. Deaths in the state rose by four on Sunday to 1,635.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.