Rock Island County reports 100th death due to COVID

A man in his 70s who had been hospitalized became the 100th death of a Rock Island County resident due to COVID-19, Janet Hill, CEO of the Rock Island County Health Department, announced Sunday in a news release.

“We reached a grim milestone today,” Hill said. “We send our sympathies to his family and friends.

“Earlier in the pandemic, many, but not all, of our deaths were residents of long-term care facilities,” Hill said. “Now, we are seeing more people die at home or after being taken to the hospital because of suddenly worsening symptoms. You won’t know how your body will react to this virus until after you get it, and it might be too late then.

“Please take the precautions you’ve heard us talk about since March to prevent more suffering and death: wear a mask, keep 6 feet between you and others, and wash your hands frequently,” Hill said.

Hill said the county also is reporting 50 new cases, bringing the total number in the county to 4,132 since the pandemic was announced. There are 26 patients in the hospital.