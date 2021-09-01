Rock Island County reports 102 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island Health Department reported Wednesday 49 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The new report came two days after Rock Island County Health officials reported 43 patients.
The county-wide COVID-19 patient census also came one day after Genesis Health System reported an ICU crowded to the extent patients had to be transferred to other hospitals.
Genesis confirmed 19 of the 20 ICU beds in Davenport are occupied. In Silvis, four — and perhaps five — of the six available beds are in use.
Genesis Senior Communications Specialist Craig Cooper said the ICU census at both locations fluctuated as patients moved in and out of ICU. He also stressed that a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations is not the sole culprit behind the shortage of ICU beds.
In Davenport and Silvis a total of 12 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU Tuesday. Genesis had a total of 31 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday afternoon — an increase of seven patients in roughly 24 hours.
The Rock Island County Health Department also reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday's report. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic stands at 16,544.
The report detailed new infections of 28 women and 18 men under the age of 29. Those 46 people account for 45.1% of the new cases in Rock Island County.
A deeper look shows men and women under the age of 20 accounted for 32 new cases in Rock Island County.
Reporting from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the seven-day positivity rate in Rock Island County was 9.01%. The vaccination rate in the county of just over 143,000 residents remained stubbornly low — just 44.8% are fully vaccinated.
While the Iowa Department of Public Health's COVID-19 reporting is sporadic, the CDC put the Scott County's seven-day positivity rate 11.91%. The vaccination rate in Scott County is just marginally better than that of it's Quad-Cities counterpart — 49.9% of the county's roughly 173,000 residents are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 booster shots in Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department offers third vaccine doses to severely immunocompromised people, as recommended by both the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health. The Moderna vaccine is given each Tuesday, and Pfizer is offered on Fridays at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Severely immunocompromised patients must bring their vaccination card with them to receive their third dose.
Qualifying patients also can receive their third dose from any provider, not just the health department. To find a location, visit vaccines.gov.