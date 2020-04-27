Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 22 new cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Rock Island County Health Department reports two deaths of patients who had COVID-19: a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from COVID-19 are nine.

“Today is the first day we are reporting more than one death in the county,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are saddened by every one of our residents who have lost their life to this illness. We send our deepest condolences to their families and friends.”

In addition, the health department reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 382. Currently, 19 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

• A man in his 80s who is being treated in a local hospital

• A man in his 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home