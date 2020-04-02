Rock Island County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more people in Rock Island County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 21, according to the Rock Island County Health Department.

The new cases are:

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Also, health officials in Illinois announced 715 new cases of COVID-19.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health announced the new cases, along with 16 additional deaths.

- Christian County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 7,695 cases, including 157 deaths, in 61 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.