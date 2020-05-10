Rock Island County reports 5 more cases, including 2 children

×
Five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County, including two children.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the cases Sunday, bringing the total to 570. The county’s death toll from the virus stands at 18.
• A man in his 60s isolating at home
• A man in his 30s isolating at home
• A man in his 20s isolating at home
• A boy younger than 10 isolating at home
• A girl younger than 10 isolating at home
Health departments in Henry and Stark on Sunday announced a total of 61 confirmed cases in Henry County and one confirmed case in Stark County.
In Illinois, 1,656 new cases were reported, with a total of 3,406 deaths. Total cases are reported at 77,741.
Scott County has one more case, for a total of 280. Deaths remain at a total of eight.