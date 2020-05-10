Rock Island County reports 5 more cases, including 2 children

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County, including two children.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the cases Sunday, bringing the total to 570. The county’s death toll from the virus stands at 18.

The new cases are:

• A man in his 60s isolating at home

• A man in his 30s isolating at home

• A man in his 20s isolating at home

• A boy younger than 10 isolating at home

• A girl younger than 10 isolating at home

Health departments in Henry and Stark on Sunday announced a total of 61 confirmed cases in Henry County and one confirmed case in Stark County.

In Illinois, 1,656 new cases were reported, with a total of 3,406 deaths. Total cases are reported at 77,741.