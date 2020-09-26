 Skip to main content
Rock Island County reports additional COVID-19 death Saturday
The Rock Island Health County Department announced Saturday that COVID-19 had claimed the life of a woman in her 70s in a long-term facility.

That additional death means 83 Rock Island County residents have died from coronavirus.

RICHD also reported 32 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the pandemic’s case in Rock Island County to 3,036.

Scott County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, as of 1 p.m. Saturday, bringing its pandemic case total to 2,990 and deaths remained at 28 Saturday.

The Hawkeye State reported new 906 coronavirus cases as of 1 p.m. Saturday, bringing the pandemic state total up to 85,586 positive cases while the death total increased to 1,311 Saturday, an increase of 5.

Illinois added 2,441 additional cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing its total to 286,326, and reported 25 new deaths Saturday, for a total of 8,588 fatalities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Rock Island County Health Department continues to encourage Quad-Citians to wash their hands frequently, continue to practice social distancing of at least six feet between you and anyone else you may be around and the use of a face covering whenever going somewhere outside of one's residence.

Concerned about COVID-19?

