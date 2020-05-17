Rock Island County reports another COVID-19 death; numbers surge in Illinois

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported the death of a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized for COVID-19.
Her death is the 20th in the county from this virus.
“We are saddened that another Rock Island County resident has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.
“We urge Quad-City residents to stay home as much as possible, wear a facial covering when you have to go out, and wash your hands frequently," Ludwig said. "Our most vulnerable residents are depending on you to do your part to keep all of us as safe as possible.”
In addition, the Illinois health department reported an additional six cases of COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number to 627.
The new cases are:
• A woman in her 60s isolating at home
• A woman in her 40s isolating at home
• A woman in her 20s isolating at home
• A woman in her 20s isolating at home
• A man in his 50s isolating at home
• A man in his 30s isolating at home
The Henry and Stark County Health Department on Saturday announced a total of 67 confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Henry County and one in Stark County.
Scott County reported six additional cases for a total of 307. The death total remained at eight.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.