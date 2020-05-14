Rock Island County reports another COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the 19th death of a resident due to COVID-19 during Thursday’s press briefing.

The patient was a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized.

“We are saddened to report that another member of our community has died from this virus,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We urge the public to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus by observing Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker’s stay-at-home order and washing their hands frequently. Our most vulnerable residents need your help.”

In addition, the health department reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 598. Currently, 11 patients are hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,239 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday, including 138 additional deaths.

Illinois reported a total of 87,937 cases, including 3,928 deaths, throughout 99 counties. According to Thursday’s press release, within the past 24 hours laboratories reported 22,678 specimens tested for a total of 512,037. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate is 17%.