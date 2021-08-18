Rock Island County reports COVID-19 death of man in his 20s

The Rock Island County Health Department reported Wednesday the COVID-19 death of a man in his 20s.
"This man is the youngest Rock Island County resident to die from COVID-19. We are heartbroken for his family and friends," said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. "We send our deepest condolences."
The man, who died at home, is the youngest recorded COVID-19 death in the Quad-Cities, since Scott County doesn't report the ages of its deceased.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County is 335, while the last reported death count in Scott County is 252.
"We are seeing younger patients become seriously ill from the virus," Ludwig said. "Almost 78% of our residents age 65 and older are vaccinated, but just less than 50% of people ages 18-64 have been.
"Our three highly effective vaccines are by far the best tools we have in the fight against this virus."
The RICHD also reported 106 new cases since its last report on Monday, raising the total number to 15,749 since the start of the pandemic. Currently, 29 patients are hospitalized and the average age of newly infected patients is 30.
Scott County's last reported total case count is 22,801 since the start of the pandemic.