Rock Island County reports COVID-19 surge

There has been a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Rock Island County had 63 new cases of COVID-19 last week. The week-over-week increase is 125% and the average age of newly infected people in Rock Island County is 30.

“Almost every person who has gotten sick with COVID-19 recently has been eligible to be vaccinated for months," said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. "The Delta variant is much more contagious that previous versions of the virus. However, the vaccines are proving highly effective in protecting everyone 12 and older who has been vaccinated.”

The health department continues to hold vaccination clinics twice a week: Tuesdays for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and Fridays for Pfizer. The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

In the county health department's weekly release, the county listed 63 new cases, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 15,118. There were no new deaths, and the death toll held at 333, but four patients are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Because of the rapidly rising case counts, the Rock Island County Health Department will issue new cases count on Monday, Wednesday and Friday after previously reporting just once a week.

As of July 21, the last day Iowa updated its website, Scott County had seen 21,877 total positive cases but the death toll stayed at 250. There have been 407,838 total cases in Iowa and 5,444 total deaths.