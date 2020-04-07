Rock Island County reports first COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting the first death of a COVID-19 patient in the county.

The patient was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to this man’s family,” Nita Ludwig, RICHD administrator, said. “We and our partners in the Quad Cities and throughout Illinois are working to prevent further spread of the virus. We urge everyone to stay at home as much as possible to give the most vulnerable in our county the best chance to stay well.”

The health department also is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 60. In addition, four patients who previously have been announced remain hospitalized.

The new cases are:

• A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home