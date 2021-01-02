Rock Island County reports one new COVID death

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported a total of 101 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-related death.

The death was a man in his 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County stands at 257 since the pandemic began.

The new cases, 42 on Friday and 59 on Saturday, brings the total number of COVID cases in Rock Island County to 10,947 since the pandemic was announced.

There are 50 COVID patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases on Friday were one woman in her 80s, two women in their 60s, five women in their 50s, five women in their 40s, four women in their 30s, six women in their 20s, two girls in their teens, one man in his 90s, four men in their 50s, two men in their 40s, three men in their 30s, three men in their 20s, one teen boy, three boys younger than 13.