Rock Island County reports one new COVID death

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported a total of 101 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-related death.
The death was a man in his 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County stands at 257 since the pandemic began.
The new cases, 42 on Friday and 59 on Saturday, brings the total number of COVID cases in Rock Island County to 10,947 since the pandemic was announced.
There are 50 COVID patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases on Friday were one woman in her 80s, two women in their 60s, five women in their 50s, five women in their 40s, four women in their 30s, six women in their 20s, two girls in their teens, one man in his 90s, four men in their 50s, two men in their 40s, three men in their 30s, three men in their 20s, one teen boy, three boys younger than 13.
Saturday’s cases were four women in their 80s, two women in their 70s, three women in their 60s, seven women in their 50s, one woman in her 40s, 11 women in their 30s, six women in their 20s, one woman in her teens, four girls younger than 13, three men in their 70s, four men in their 60s, two men in their 50s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 30s, five men in their 20s, two men in their teens, one boy in his teens, one infant boy.
The Illinois Department of Public Health as of 6 p.m. Saturday was reporting a total of 975,352 COVID cases since the pandemic began. That number represents a rise in cases of 11,963 over Friday’s total of 963,389. Deaths in the state on Saturday totaled 16,674, a rise of 184 from Friday’s total of 16,490. Illinois is reporting a recovery rate of 98 percent.
The Scott County Health Department at 6:10 p.m. Saturday reported 25 new COVID cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 14,215 since the pandemic began. The county reported that 12,163 had recovered.
COVID-related deaths in Scott County remain at 152 since the pandemic began.
The Iowa Department of Health on Saturday reported 665 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 283,329 since the pandemic began. Total recovered stood at 243,214.
The total number of cases in Iowa includes 241,242 who have tested positive and 42,087 people whose antigen tests came back positive for COVID-19 antibodies.
Iowa reported 48 additional COVID-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number in the state to 3,946.