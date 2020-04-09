Rock Island County reports third COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting the death of a third COVID-19 patient in the county. The patient was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.

The health department also is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 85. Six patients currently are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

• A man in his 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

• A man in his 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home