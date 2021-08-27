Rock Island County reports two deaths from COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported two deaths Friday from COVID-19, as well as another large spike in new cases.
The deaths were a man in his 60s who died at home and a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 337.
"We send our sincere condolences to their families and friends," said Janet Hill, public information officer for the health department.
Rock Island County also reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Wednesday. Since Aug. 20, Rock Island County has reported 415 new cases of COVID-19. There are 36 patients hospitalized in the county with the coronavirus.
The total number of cases is now 16,297 in the county.
"Almost nine months into our vaccination push, we know that vaccines prevent serious COVID-19 infection and death. We urge everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible," Hill said. "Some people might have been waiting for formal FDA approval — that came Monday for the Pfizer vaccine.
"Your shot is now to end the pandemic."
Iowa's COVID-19 reporting website reported 237 new cases in Scott County in a week's span as of Thursday. There have been 23,205 total cases in Scott County since the start of the pandemic. The death toll in the county is at 252.