Rock Island County sees a dozen COVID-19 deaths

A dozen more people in the Quad-Cities have died as a result of COVID-19.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 12 more deaths Monday, the largest number the county has reported in one day, however, some of the deaths were delayed in being reported because of the holiday weekend.

The deaths were: a man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized; a man in his 80s who died at home; and nine residents living in long-term care facilities, three men in their 90s, two men in their 80s, one man is his 70s, two women in their 90s and one woman in her 80s.

“We continue to see a rapid rise in deaths because of this virus,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family members of these residents. We continue to urge everyone to wear your mask, keep 6 feet between you and others, and wash your hands frequently. Our most-vulnerable residents need your help to keep from getting ill.”

The county also reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 10,653. Currently, 40 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County with COVID-19.