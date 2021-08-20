Rock Island County Sheriff's Department moves to masking, Scott County Jail never removed COVID-19 protocols

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department announced a sweeping change Friday aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
Starting Monday, masks must be worn in all public areas within the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, Courthouse, Jail and Juvenile Justice Center due to rising COVID-19 cases in the county.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said in a media release Friday masks must also be worn in the Rock Island County Office Building.
“The mask mandate is for everyone, regardless of your vaccination status,” Bustos said in the release.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department did not say if inmates at the jail have remained in masks during the pandemic or if there have been any COVID-19 outbreaks in the jail.
The Scott County Jail, meanwhile, maintained the bulk of the pandemic protocols it established in March 2020. Not all employees inside the jail wear masks, but correctional officers and inmates are required to mask.
"The most important protocol we kept in place was quarantining every inmate when they first come into the jail," Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said. "By setting the newly arriving inmates apart from the jail population, we can do our best to try and keep infected prisoners away from everyone else."
Lane said some months the jail has housed one prisoner with COVID-19, while many months the count has been zero.
"Our worst month was December of 2020 — we had six inmates with COVID at that time," Lane said. "But we have been fortunate. We haven't had any inmates get anywhere close to having to be hospitalized. We are thankful for that."
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 since our last report on Wednesday. The total number of cases is now 15,882.
There are 33 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus, while the number of deaths linked to the virus remained 334. The average age of newly infected patients Friday was 31.
“We are seeing younger people become seriously ill from COVID-19,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Children 11 and younger can’t yet receive protection from the vaccine, but their parents, teachers, and caregivers can. We can help protect our children by having the caring adults and older children in their lives get vaccinated.”
The numbers supported Hill's plea for more people to get vaccinated.
Of the 133 new cases reported Friday, 47 were boys and girls under the age of 19 — 35.3% of the new infections. And of those 49 teens and children, 21 were boys and girls under the age of 13.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rock Island County added 384 cases in the seven-day period beginning Aug. 13 and ending Aug. 19. The county's seven-day positivity rate from Aug. 11 through Aug. 17 was 12.14%, a startling 5.04% change over the previous seven-day period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has stopped updating most county-wide COVID-19 statistics, but reported 252 virus-related deaths in Scott County since the start of the pandemic.
The CDC reported 353 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County between Aug. 13 and Aug. 19. The county's seven-day positivity rate for Aug. 11 through Aug. 17 stood at 12.12%.
COVID-19 booster shots in Rock Island County
Starting next week, the Rock Island County Health Department will offer third vaccine doses to severely immunocompromised people, as recommended by both the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health. The Moderna vaccine is given each Tuesday, and Pfizer is offered on Fridays at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Severely immunocompromised patients must bring their vaccination card with them to receive their third dose. Qualifying patients also can receive their third dose from any provider, not just the health department. To find your shot, visit vaccines.gov.