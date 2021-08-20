Rock Island County Sheriff's Department moves to masking, Scott County Jail never removed COVID-19 protocols

Lane said some months the jail has housed one prisoner with COVID-19, while many months the count has been zero.

"Our worst month was December of 2020 — we had six inmates with COVID at that time," Lane said. "But we have been fortunate. We haven't had any inmates get anywhere close to having to be hospitalized. We are thankful for that."

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 since our last report on Wednesday. The total number of cases is now 15,882.

There are 33 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus, while the number of deaths linked to the virus remained 334. The average age of newly infected patients Friday was 31.

“We are seeing younger people become seriously ill from COVID-19,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Children 11 and younger can’t yet receive protection from the vaccine, but their parents, teachers, and caregivers can. We can help protect our children by having the caring adults and older children in their lives get vaccinated.”

The numbers supported Hill's plea for more people to get vaccinated.