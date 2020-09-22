Rock Island County state's attorney candidate: County should disclose courthouse tree settlement details

Rock Island County Republican state's attorney candidate Kathleen Bailey said Tuesday the county secretly settled with the families of two men killed when a branch fell from a courthouse tree as they watched fireworks during the July 3, 2018 Red White and Boom! celebration.
During a press conference in front of the Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 3rd Ave., Bailey said the Rock Island County state's attorney's office sealed the court filings, thereby concealing the amount the county paid out to the families of Lawrence K. Anderson and Daniel Mendoza, the two men killed in the accident.
The estates of the two men filed suit in April 2019 against the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, the city of Rock Island and Raney Horticultural Inc./Raney Tree Care, alleging wrongful death. The suit was filed by attorney Devon Bruce of the Chicago-based law firm of Powers, Rogers & Smith LLP and includes Kathleen Carter and Kataivreonna Carter — who were both injured by tree branches — as plaintiffs.
According to public court documents, a settlement was reached with all parties July 16. Bailey said State's Attorney Dora Villarreal has not been transparent by withholding the settlement amount from the public.
"This settlement between the county and the Mendoza and Lawrence families has been sealed from public view," Bailey said. "The public still does not know and the question is, why? The availability of court files for public scrutiny is essential so the public can monitor the court system, which is for the benefit of the citizens of this county. It is impossible for citizens to monitor the honesty and integrity when court settlements are sealed. Taxpayers have a right to know what settlements are being made on their behalf and what they are paying."
Villarreal said Tuesday the Mendoza and Lawrence families requested the settlement amount to be sealed from public view through their legal counsel. She said it was not the county's decision to seal the record.
"We ask that the victims and their families' wishes be respected," Villarreal said. "It was sealed pursuant to that agreement."
Bailey also alleged Villarreal is costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars by hiring outside legal counsel to represent the county when the state's attorney's office could represent the county in civil matters. Accounts payable documents from the county show $393,000 was paid to private attorneys from Dec. 1, 2018, through Nov. 30, 2019.
"I feel an injustice has occurred that affects all of the citizens of Rock Island County," Bailey said. "Accountability is essential for citizens to trust their judgment. We currently have three full-time civil attorneys in the Rock Island County state's attorney's office. Their collective salaries are $250,000 a year and does not include benefits. It is the duty of these three attorneys to represent the county on any civil matters pending."
Included in the amount paid to private attorneys is $110,691 in legal fees to the law firm of Bozeman, Neighbour, Patton and Noe for defending the county against Landmarks Illinois and six additional plaintiffs in their suit to prevent demolition of the historic county courthouse.
"Why are taxpayers of Rock Island County paying for three full-time civil attorneys and outside counsel?" Bailey said.
Villarreal said the courthouse matter was referred to outside counsel by the prior administration of former State's Attorney John McGehee, who is now a judge with the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit. Villarreal was appointed as state's attorney on July 1, 2019, months after Landmarks Illinois filed suit Feb. 6, 2019.
Villarreal said a third attorney was recently budgeted for and hired in April in the state's attorney's office to help with the workload.
Bailey will face Villarreal in the Nov. 3 general election for Rock Island County state's attorney.
