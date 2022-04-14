Rock Island County still owes nearly $2.5 million in loan debt for former Hope Creek Care Center

Rock Island County still owes millions of dollars in loan debt on Hope Creek Care Center, the county's former nursing home.

In a report to county board members Wednesday night, Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa Ewert stated the county owes $1.9 million to the county's liability fund and $500,000 in tax anticipation warrants for the former Hope Creek Care Center, totaling $2.4 million in loan debt.

Ewert said the TAW balance should be paid off by early summer.

The county-owned nursing home at 4343 Kennedy Dr., East Moline, was sold for $4 million to Infinity Health Care Management in September 2020.

The county has made progress on paying down the debt, however. At the time the facility was sold, $15.4 million was owed on the nursing home. That debt included $8.2 million on the mortgage and $460,000 owed to vendors.

After the facility was sold, the county's credit rating was increased by Moody's Investors Service from A3 to A2, due in part to an annual savings of $2 million the county was no longer paying to run the facility or to employee IMRF and FICA funds.

County residents will continue to be taxed separately on the facility as Illinois law allows the county to levy a nursing home tax on residents as long as there is outstanding debt.

Hope Creek was built for $24 million in 2009, replacing its predecessor, Oak Glen. The facility now operates as Hope Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

