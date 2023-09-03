Nick Camlin, Rock Island County Treasurer, announced the third installment of taxes due Thursday, Sept. 7.

Payments may be made at the County Office Building, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island in the County Treasurer’s Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except for weekends and holidays.

There is also a 24-hour drive up drop box behind the building and payments can be made at most local banks and some credit unions. Online payments can be made at rockislandcountyil.gov and phone payments can be made by calling 1-855-965-4400. Online and phone payments can be made by credit card, Visa debit or e-check, and will have a convivence fee.

Taxpayers are encouraged to pay by mail or online to avoid expected long lines. Mail postmarked up to and including Thursday will be accepted without penalty.

A penalty of 1.5% per month or any part of a month after the due date is required by state law.

The County Treasurer's Office can be reached at 309-558-3510 with any questions.