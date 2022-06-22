Rock Island County to offer COVID-19 vaccines for babies, children

The first vaccination clinic for babies and young children in Rock Island County is next week.

The Rock Island County Health Department will begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to children ages six months to 4 years on Wednesdays by appointment with the first clinic on June 29.

To make an appointment, call 309-794-7080. The clinic is located at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.

Clinics for this age group will offer Pfizer vaccinations during morning appointments and Moderna vaccinations during afternoon appointments. The health department set Wednesdays aside for vaccinations of this age group for the foreseeable future.

The announcement follows the approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines for young children. The health department this week received both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for this age group, agency officials said.

“We’ve worked hard to protect tens of thousands of Rock Island County residents from the worst of the virus that causes COVID-19,” health department Administrator Nita Ludwig said. “We are happy now to be able to protect our youngest residents and offer peace of mind to parents.”

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized to be given to children ages 6 months to 4 years in three microgram doses, with a three-week interval between the first two doses, followed by a third dose at least eight weeks after the second dose.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is authorized to be given to children 6 months to 4 years in two 25-microgram doses with 28 days between the two doses.

“We urge parents to continue to take this unpredictable virus seriously and have their children vaccinated as soon as possible,” Ludwig said. “Children who are vaccinated do not need to quarantine from school or day care after an exposure, unless they are showing symptoms.”

Every person who is 5 years of age and older can be vaccinated against COVID-19 on a walk-in basis.

