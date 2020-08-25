Rock Island County WIC program transitioning to EBT cards

The Rock Island County WIC program (Women, Infants, Children) is transitioning from paper checks to electronic electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards on Monday, Aug. 31 to make the program easier for clients and vendors.
All Rock Island County WIC clinics will be closed Aug. 26-28, as staff members prepare for the change. Clinics will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 for a limited number of income-eligible clients.
"We might have to ask you to come back another day as we implement this completely new and exciting system," said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department in a release. "We apologize for the inconvenience, but we're sure our clients will love the ease of the new card."
Due to COVID-19, the drive-up system will continue until Sept. 30 in both Rock Island and Moline. Rock Island clients are asked to call 309-794-7070 to start the appointment over the phone, while Moline clients should call 563-327-2079. Although WIC services remain suspended in East Moline, clients can use services in Moline.
Paper checks will not be allowed to exchange for EBT cards. Each household will be issued one Illinois WIC EBT card, also called I-WIC, with all of the family’s food benefits. This will eliminate keeping track of multiple checks for different family members.
Another benefit to the new system is that clients will be able to check WIC benefits on a smartphone app, called BNFT. The client’s benefit balance also will be printed on the store receipt. All clients will be educated on how to use their new card and check benefits at their next clinic visit.
WIC is the supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children who meet income eligibility requirements. WIC helps families learn about healthy nutrition and supports breastfeeding mothers. WIC supplies extra food for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or postpartum; infants; and children up to age 5.
To learn more about WIC, call the Rock Island County Health Department at 309-794-7070.
