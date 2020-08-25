Rock Island County WIC program transitioning to EBT cards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island County WIC program (Women, Infants, Children) is transitioning from paper checks to electronic electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards on Monday, Aug. 31 to make the program easier for clients and vendors.

All Rock Island County WIC clinics will be closed Aug. 26-28, as staff members prepare for the change. Clinics will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 for a limited number of income-eligible clients.

"We might have to ask you to come back another day as we implement this completely new and exciting system," said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department in a release. "We apologize for the inconvenience, but we're sure our clients will love the ease of the new card."

Due to COVID-19, the drive-up system will continue until Sept. 30 in both Rock Island and Moline. Rock Island clients are asked to call 309-794-7070 to start the appointment over the phone, while Moline clients should call 563-327-2079. Although WIC services remain suspended in East Moline, clients can use services in Moline.