Rock Island County woman loses life to COVID-19

The count of lives lost to COVID-19 across the Quad-Cities increased by one Friday.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the virus-linked death of a woman in her 60s who had been living in a long-term-care facility.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 363.
The COVID-19 death toll in Scott County is 271.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 since its report on Wednesday. The total number of cases is 18,410.
According to public health officials, 38 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of those newly infected patients is 39.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released news Friday on the direction of Rock Island County's seven-day positivity rate. According to the numbers, Rock Island County had 303 new cases in the seven-day period ending Thursday, Oct. 14. That's a seven-day positivity rate of 7.28%.
The seven-day positivity rate in Rock Island County has increased over the course of the past two weeks.
On the Iowa side of the Mississippi River, Scott County had 272 new cases over the course of the seven-day period ending Thursday, Oct. 14. That's a positivity rate of 7.82%. The county's positivity rate was as high as 9% in the last weeks of September.
According to numbers released Friday by the CDC, there were 22 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Scott County during the seven-day period ending Thursday, Oct. 14. In the same time span there were 13 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rock Island County.
The news from the CDC on vaccinations in Scott and Rock Island counties showed the numbers have barely moved since the start of September.
So far, 91,343 people in Scott County are fully vaccinated. That's 52.8% of the county's total population. In Rock Island County, 67,818 residents are fully vaccinated. That's 47.8% of the population.
RI County booster shots
While news reports Friday suggested Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are expected to release booster shots after the approval for emergency use, Rock Island County residents won't see those boosters administered until the FDA, CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health sign off on the new boosters.
The Rock Island County Health Department offers Pfizer booster shots every Friday for qualifying patients who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
The clinic is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
According to guidelines established by CDC and FDA authorization, boosters are available to people:
- 65 years or older
- 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions
- 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions
- 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
- Residents in long-term care settings
The health department will give boosters only to people who received the Pfizer vaccine at this time.