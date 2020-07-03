Rock Island County's COVID-19 cases top 1,000

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus are marching toward 2,000 in the Quad-Cities. Rock Island topped 1,000 cases for the first time on Friday, with 24 new cases for 1,019 total. Scott County added an additional 15 cases, for a total of 712, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.

There have been 29 deaths in Rock Island County and 10 in Scott County.

On Friday as of 3:30 p.m., Iowa had 30,429 confirmed cases and 718 deaths; Illinois had 868 newly confirmed cases, for a total of 145,750, and 7,005 deaths.

Since soon after Iowa began to reopen on May 3, cases have been on rise. The Rt factor, which measures the average number of people one confirmed case will infect, rose to 1.12 in Iowa on Friday, it's highest level since April 9. Illinois' Rt is 0.94, its highest since March 31.

As cases continue to rise, Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken has called for mandatory face coverings in public. He placed a motion on the July 9 county board meeting agenda for discussion.

His motion would mandate face coverings "in all public areas of the county when and where maintaining a safe social distance is impossible or impractical," according to a news release.