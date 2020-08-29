 Skip to main content
Rock Island, Davenport institute downtown curfews
breaking topical

Rock Island and Davenport are instituting a curfew for their downtown areas that will begin at midnight and end at 6 a.m. Sunday in response to the shootings that occurred overnight.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

