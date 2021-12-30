 Skip to main content
Rock Island declares snow emergency
Rock Island declares snow emergency

Snow plow

File: A snowplow

 FILE

The City of Rock Island is declaring a snow emergency effective on Saturday.

Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking will not be allowed on any marked snow routes until

the snow has stopped and has been cleared.

Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can

receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously.

To facilitate snow removal the City is requesting that Rock Island residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed.

Questions may be directed to Public Works at 309.732.2200 or pubworksmail@rigov.org.

Quad-City Times​

