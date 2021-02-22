Rock Island Elks donate $3,500 to Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities

The Rock Island Elks has donated $3,500 to Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
“When we finally are allowed to resume our flights, this generous gift will go a long way to sending our honored veterans to see their memorials in Washington, D.C.,” Kathy Quinn, an Honor Flight representative, said in a news release.
The group hopes to resume flights in the fall but "it will depend on what happens in D.C.," Steve Garrington, director of Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities, said. "We need the memorials and Arlington to open before we can go."
For more information and applications, visit the web site honorflightqc.org.
The Rock Island Elks Lodge No. 980 also supports soldiers and veterans on Arsenal Island with donations to the USO and helps sponsor the Veterans’ Standdown.
Steve Garrington
Hub Director, Honor Flight of the Quad Cities
309-569-0660