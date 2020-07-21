Rock Island Elks offer free children's orthopedic clinic

The Rock Island Elks 980 Lodge will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic for low income families in Illinois on Tuesday, August 18, at the office of Dr. Michael Pyevich, ORA Orthopedics, 520 Valley View Drive, Moline.

The clinic is from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.

No medical referral is necessary, but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic.

This is one of 17 clinic locations throughout Illinois.

The Elks Organization has been working with physically challenged children since 1928.

