Rock Island Elks to hold free children's orthopedic clinic

The Rock Island Elks 980 Lodge in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children's Care Corporation will sponsor a children's orthopedic assessment clinic 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the office of Dr. Michael Pyevich at ORA Orthopedics, 520 Valley View Drive, Moline.

The clinic will be by appointment only for low income families residing in Illinois. No medical referral is necessary but physicians are welcome to refer patients for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses also are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic. All services at the clinic will be free.

This clinic is an ideal time to have a child reviewed for bone and joint development. If a child has feet pointing out or in, complains of back, knee, leg, ankle pain or has a back curvature they can be seen at this clinic. There is no charge for any diagnostic services at this clinic and the Elks will provide financial assistance to the best of their ability for children needing further treatment or specialty equipment if the family lacks sufficient resources to do so.

To make an appointment, call the Illinois Elks Children's Care office at 800-272-0074 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

—STAFF

