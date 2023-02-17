The Rock Island Elks 980 Lodge and Illinois Elks Children's Care Corporation will sponsor a free children's orthopedic assessment clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The clinic will be held at ORA Orthopedics, Dr. Michael Pyevich's office, 520 Valley View Drive, Moline from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

No medical referral is necessary, but assessments are by appointment only for low-income families and Illinois residents. To make an appointment, call the Illinois Elks Children's Care office at 800-272-0074 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This is one of 15 clinic locations throughout Illinois and an opportunity to have a child reviewed for bone and joint development.

There is no charge for any diagnostic services at this clinic. The Elks will provide financial assistance to the best of their ability for children needing further treatment or specialty equipment when the family lacks sufficient resources to do so.