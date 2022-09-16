Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey to retire

Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey announced his retirement, effective in January, after 33 years of service with the department.

Yerkey began his career in 1990 and became fire chief in 2016. He has also served as assistant city manager since last year.

"I have been blessed to work with the finest firefighters that anyone would be privileged to work besides," Yerkey said in a statement. "The dedication of our members in fulfilling the department's mission of saving lives and protecting property is second to none."

Mayor Mike Thoms thanked Yerkey for his years of service to the Rock Island community and said the department has been "strong and stable" due to the hard work and leadership of Yerkey.

"He will be greatly missed but the example he has set will lay the groundwork for the next chief," the mayor said.

City Manager Todd Thompson is searching for the next fire chief, and also thanked Yerkey.

"He has provided tremendous leadership for our fire department and has been an important part of the city leadership team, including serving as assistant city manager," Thompson said.