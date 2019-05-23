Rock Island firefighters are battling a blaze at 1000 16th St.
Firefighters were sent to the two-story home at 10:29 p.m. and arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the roof an upper story.
The cause of the blaze will be investigated once the building is secured.
The house was built in 1910. It is now a rental property owned by DJ Props LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona, according to the Rock Island County Assessor’s electronic records. The building is valued at $21,948.
Rock Island Fire officials said late Thursday that no injuries had been reported.