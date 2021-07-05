Rock Island firefighters called to extinguish bonfire out of control

Firefighters had to be called Sunday night when a Fourth of July bonfire at a Rock Island residence grew out of control.

The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 10:34 p.m. at 1628 28th St.

Battalion Chief Darren LeBeaux said firefighters were able to contain the fire and keep it from reaching the two-story home.

"The fire was up near the side of the house, but it did not get into the house. It was on the side of the yard," LeBeaux said. "They used too much material to keep the fire going and it caught some other materials near the house on fire. I think the fire just got a little too big."

LeBeaux said there was no structural damage and no injuries reported.

According to the Rock Island County assessor's office, the home is owned by Mark Jackson. It is unclear whether he was present or involved in the fire.

