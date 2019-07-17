A kitchen grease fire displaced a Rock Island family from their apartment Wednesday evening.
The Rock Island Fire Department responded at 6 p.m. at 1038 20th St. Apt. 3. No injuries were reported; the two adults and two children living at the apartment exited the building on their own.
The fire was under control by 6:30 p.m., Battalion Chief Terry Smith said.
He also said the Red Cross of the Quad-Cities was called to assist the family. No damage estimate was available.
The building has two other apartments, but the occupants of those units won't have to leave.