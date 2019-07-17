{{featured_button_text}}
A kitchen grease fire displaced a Rock Island family from their apartment Wednesday evening.

The Rock Island Fire Department responded at 6 p.m. at 1038 20th St. Apt. 3. No injuries were reported; the two adults and two children living at the apartment exited the building on their own.

The fire was under control by 6:30 p.m., Battalion Chief Terry Smith said. 

He also said the Red Cross of the Quad-Cities was called to assist the family. No damage estimate was available.

The building has two other apartments, but the occupants of those units won't have to leave.

— Anthony Watt / awatt@qconline.com

