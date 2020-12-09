 Skip to main content
Rock Island firefighters fight house fire Wednesday night
Rock Island firefighters remained on the scene late Wednesday of a house fire at 1300 5 1/2 Ave. 

Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey said that at 9:18 p.m. someone rang the doorbell at the Central Fire Station, 1313 5th Ave., and told firefighters there was a house on fire across the street. 

Firefighters got on the scene quickly and were able to get control of the fire. Only hot spots on the second floor were being looked for and extinguished within about half an hour or so. 

Smoke from the fire, however, permeated through the downtown area. 

Yerkey said the house was unoccupied at the time and that the Fire Marshal had been called to investigate the cause of the fire. 

There were no injuries, he added. 

It was not known late Wednesday if the family who lives in the home would need help from the Red Cross, Yerkey said.  

