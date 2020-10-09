 Skip to main content
Rock Island Gate to reopen Tuesday
Rock Island Gate to reopen Tuesday

Arsenal sign

This is the Rock Island gate entrance to the Arsenal. 

 FILE

The Rock Island Gate will return to use at 5:30 a.m., Tuesday as opposed to today as previously announced.

All morning Rock Island Arsenal inbound and outbound traffic will be directed to the Rock Island Gate beginning at that time on Tuesday.

The Davenport Gate will revert to use for only outbound traffic, 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Outbound RIA traffic using the Davenport Gate are required to turn right only upon exiting as of Tuesday.

The extended closure continues because of ongoing painting of the railroad bridge over the Rock Island Gate.

Currently the Davenport Gate is open for inbound and outbound traffic from and to Davenport and Rock Island. Left and right turns are allowed for traffic exiting RIA during normal operation.

All vehicles exiting the installation are required to turn left toward Rock Island when the Government Bridge is closed due to barge traffic. The Davenport Gate is currently maintaining the hours that the Rock Island Gate will revert to on Tuesday.

• Monday - Friday: 5:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. with Outbound traffic only from 10:30 p.m. - midnight

• Saturday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

• Sunday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Signage on Beck and Fort Armstrong avenues is posted to alert drivers approaching the Rock Island Gate to use the Davenport Gate. All drivers are reminded that traffic exiting the installation has no stop sign so drivers crossing from Rock Island or Davenport may have longer wait times.

"Arsenal Traffic Only" signs are also posted at the Rock Island Viaduct and Government Bridge; other vehicular traffic are currently not permitted. RIA Police are enforcing this as necessary to ensure traffic flow.

The American Discovery Trail continues to be open to accommodate pedestrian traffic crossing the Viaduct and the Government Bridge.

