Rock Island gets $175,000 grant from Illinois Housing Development Authority

The City of Rock Island has been awarded an Illinois Housing Development Authority “Strong Communities Program Grant” for $175,000.

The Strong Communities grant will be used to leverage existing Community Development Block Grant funds to rehabilitate Rock Island homes. The long-term goal is to use these program funds to gradually revitalize and stabilize Rock Island neighborhoods, according to a news release from the city of Rock Island.

"This grant announcement is great news for homeowners needing assistance rehabbing their property," said Mayor Mike Thoms. "The additional funds will allow us to enhance our efforts of beautifying neighborhoods and attracting new residents to Rock Island.”

In 2020 the city provided rehabilitation assistance to 48 Rock Island homeowners. The Neighborhood Rehabilitation Program allows homeowners to stay in their homes as owner occupants. As houses are rehabilitated their appearance is improved, beautifying the neighborhoods, creating pride of place, and attracting new residents.

For more information regarding the program please contact Colleen Small-Vollman at (309) 732-2904 or email small-vollman.colleen@rigov.org

Quad-City Times​

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0