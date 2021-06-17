Rock Island Grand Prix returns Sept. 4-5

Organizers of the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, known by competitors as “The Rock”, have announced its class lineup for the 26th running of the world’s largest karting street race.

Each year the race attracts more than one hundred race teams and thousands of spectators.

This will mark the first year of the event’s operation with the National Karting Alliance.

Joe Janowski and his National Karting Alliance team will take over race operations, marketing and promotion, with the Rock Island organization continuing to handle planning and execution of the event on the ground in Rock Island.

Terry Riggins will return as race director and most of the previous team of Rock Island officials will return and be supplemented by NKA staff.

Through the United States Auto Club (USAC), the race will again be on the motorsports calendar of the Automobile Competition Committee for the United States (ACCUS), the umbrella organization for sanctioning bodies in the U.S. and official liaison to the Federation Internationale de L’Automobile (FIA).

This makes it legal for anyone with an FIA/CIK license to race at “The Rock”.