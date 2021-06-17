Rock Island Grand Prix returns Sept. 4-5

Organizers of the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, known by competitors as “The Rock”, have announced its class lineup for the 26th running of the world’s largest karting street race.
Each year the race attracts more than one hundred race teams and thousands of spectators.
This will mark the first year of the event’s operation with the National Karting Alliance.
Joe Janowski and his National Karting Alliance team will take over race operations, marketing and promotion, with the Rock Island organization continuing to handle planning and execution of the event on the ground in Rock Island.
Terry Riggins will return as race director and most of the previous team of Rock Island officials will return and be supplemented by NKA staff.
Through the United States Auto Club (USAC), the race will again be on the motorsports calendar of the Automobile Competition Committee for the United States (ACCUS), the umbrella organization for sanctioning bodies in the U.S. and official liaison to the Federation Internationale de L’Automobile (FIA).
This makes it legal for anyone with an FIA/CIK license to race at “The Rock”.
National Karting Alliance rules and supplemental Rock Island rules will be used.
Registration will open July 1 using the Kart Pass app. Watch the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix website, racerockisland.info, and social media for more details.
This year’s race lineup will include:
• Briggs & Stratton 206cc Medium 1 &2
• Briggs & Stratton 206cc Heavy 1 & 2
• Briggs & Stratton 206cc Masters
• Briggs & Stratton 206cc King of the Rock money race
• Margay Ignite Senior 1 & 2 *Margay Ignite Masters
• Open Shifter *Open Shifter Masters *King of the Streets open shifter money race.
• A 100cc 2-cycle Senior class has been added for the IAME KA100, Rok VLR 100 and Yamaha KT engines.
• 100cc 2-cycle Senior King of the Rock money race.
• Vintage classes will be held for Mac, Yamaha and Open classes.
All classes except Vintage will run spec Hoosier racing tires ordered through registration.
The Grand Prix is the biggest weekend event of the year in Rock Island and race organizers are also planning expanded festival weekend activities this year, with new activities being planned for both race teams and spectators.