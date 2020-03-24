Rock Island has a second confirmed case of COVID-19

It is a man in his 70s who is being treated at an area hospital. No additional information is available, due to federal privacy laws.

“Now that we have two official cases — and others who have been tested and are awaiting results — Quad Citians need to understand that COVID-19 is circulating widely in our community,” said Nita Ludwig, public health administrator in Rock Island County. “Both of our cases have been older residents, and older patients because of their age are at higher risk of the infection becoming serious.”