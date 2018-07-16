ROCK ISLAND -- The Rock Island County Health Department on Monday confirmed a positive West Nile virus mosquito batch has been reported in the county.
The Illinois Department of Public Health previously has reported a positive West Nile virus mosquito was found in Moline on June 21. Mosquitoes testing positive for the disease also have been found in Henry County, near Geneseo; Whiteside County, near Sterling and Rock Falls; and along the Hennepin Canal in Bureau County.
In addition to mosquito traps at several locations, the Rock Island County Health Department collects dead birds submitted for West Nile virus tests. People can report dead birds to the health department by calling 309-558-2840. Birds that have been hit by a vehicle, crashed into a building or attacked by other animals are not eligible for testing.
To date this year, 154 positive tests for West Nile virus have been reported in 28 Illinois counties.