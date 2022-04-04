Rock Island home hit by weekend gunfire

A fire heavily damaged a home Thursday night in Davenport, though no one was reported injured.

Firefighters were called about 8:10 p.m. for a report of a building on fire in the 400 block of West 17th Street, according to the Davenport Fire Department. While on their way there, they were notified that everyone had gotten out of the house.

When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the attic windows and roof eaves, the department said. They went into the building to distinguish the fire and quickly had it under control.

No injuries were reported, but the second floor and attic were heavily damaged, the department said. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday, the department said.