 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Rock Island home hit by weekend gunfire

  • Updated
  • 0
102820-qct-policemugs-03.JPG

Rock Island Police Department, Wednesday October 28, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

Rock Island police recovered several shell casings Saturday after a home was hit several times by bullets.

Officers were called about 5:11 a.m. for a report of gunfire at the intersection of 14½ Street and 8th Avenue, according to police reports. 

Several people called about the gunfire, the department said Monday. When officers arrived, they found no reports of anyone hurt but found the casings at the intersection of 14½ Street and 9th Avenue and damage to the home.

No arrests had been made by Monday, but city cameras recorded a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle in the area where the shooting occurred, the department said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Fire Thursday night damages Davenport home

Fire Thursday night damages Davenport home

A fire heavily damaged a home Thursday night in Davenport, though no one was reported injured.

Firefighters were called about 8:10 p.m. for a report of a building on fire in the 400 block of West 17th Street, according to the Davenport Fire Department. While on their way there, they were notified that everyone had gotten out of the house.

When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the attic windows and roof eaves, the department said. They went into the building to distinguish the fire and quickly had it under control.

No injuries were reported, but the second floor and attic were heavily damaged, the department said. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday, the department said.

Watch Now: Related Video

These autonomous trucks may be delivering goods on roads near you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News