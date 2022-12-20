Rock Island incumbent aldermen running for reelection

Four incumbent aldermen whose seats are up for reelection in Rock Island are running again, and three of the candidates will face challengers.

The return of the candidates to the race is a contrast to the four seats that are up for reelection in Moline, where none of the four incumbents is running again.

Second Ward Alderman Randy Hurt, 4th Ward Alderman Jenni Swanson, 6th Ward Alderman Mark Poulos and 7th Ward Alderman Bill Healy Jr., are running to retain their seats on the Rock Island City Council.

Hurt, on the council since 2019, is the only one running unopposed.

Appointed to council in January 2022 to finish former Alderman Daven Geenen's term, Healy will face two challengers for the 7th Ward, including the city's 2022 Citizen of the Year, Quincy Davis. Resident Yolanda Granberry Pugh is the other challenger.

Healy, a lifelong Rock Island resident who co-owns Bridges Catering and the Stern Center, said with his business, family and kids attending school in Rock Island, he's in it for the long haul.

"I just want to see the city succeed," Healy said. "If I can help do that and people think I can, I feel like I kind of need to."

Neither of his opponents could be reached for comment.

Swanson is being challenged by James Blue in the 4th Ward.

Swanson was elected to the council in 2019, coming into the role a few months before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said strong guidance and smart decisions made on behalf of the council allowed the city to persevere, despite the challenges.

"I feel Rock Island is turning the corner, and there's a lot of good things in the works," Swanson said.

Her opponent, Blue, did not supply contact information on his candidacy filing.

Poulos is being challenged by Tamara Felden, owner of The Artsy Bookworm. Neither candidate was available for comment.

According to his biography on the city of Rock Island's website, Poulos has lived in the 6th Ward with his wife since 1977 and served for 30 years on the city's police pension board. He served as a Rock Island police officer for 33 years before retiring as a lieutenant in 2010. He also served as the police chief for five years in Coal Valley.

For Moline's February primary and April election, all four candidates up for reelection are declining to run.

First Ward Alderman Scott Williams, 3rd Ward Alderman Mike Wendt, 5th Ward Alderman Sam Moyer and 7th Ward Alderman Mike Waldron did not file candidacy petitions.

The 7th Ward is the only seat in Moline that will see a match-up between two people. They are Anna Castro, who works at Augustana College, and Kermit Thomas, Jr., who ran as a write-in candidate for the 17th Congressional race in the 2022 General Election and is a pastor at the Central Church of Christ in Davenport.

Debbie Murphy is running in the 1st Ward, Abdur Razzaque in 3rd and Jessica Finch in the 5th.